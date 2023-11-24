Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 108.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,716 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.10. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

