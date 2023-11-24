Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 591.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,608 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Copa worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Copa in the second quarter worth $2,159,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa by 455.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,709,000 after purchasing an additional 227,672 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copa by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copa in the second quarter worth approximately $605,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.63.

Copa Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $94.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average of $100.02.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Copa Profile

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

