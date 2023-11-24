Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,772 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $209.61 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $210.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.