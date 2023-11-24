Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 690 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $274.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.12 and its 200-day moving average is $286.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.