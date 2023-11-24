Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $76,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $75.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average of $76.18. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $111.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $481.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

