Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,605 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Energizer worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Energizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Energizer by 16.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Energizer by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. UBS Group cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energizer

Energizer Price Performance

ENR opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Energizer Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.