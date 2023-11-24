Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 89.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 148,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 70,198 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $11.13 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.