Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $2.09 Million Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 981.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 42,393 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after buying an additional 144,668 shares during the period.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Symbotic from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Symbotic Price Performance

Symbotic stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 76.68% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $173,465.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $173,465.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kane sold 45,674 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $1,810,974.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,486.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,989 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,504 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.