Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

PWP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

NASDAQ:PWP opened at $11.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.49. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -25.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 74.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 43,327 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 184.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 5.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 497,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 487.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 302,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 251,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

