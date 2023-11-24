Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Director Sells $59,935.80 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 50.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

