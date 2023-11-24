Pertento Partners LLP Acquires 138,859 Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Pertento Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,763,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,859 shares during the period. Rover Group comprises approximately 3.8% of Pertento Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pertento Partners LLP owned 2.04% of Rover Group worth $18,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rover Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,277,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 48,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rover Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,681,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 388,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 57,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rover Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 71,452 shares during the period. Finally, Half Sky Capital UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rover Group by 135.0% in the second quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,838,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,893 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group Price Performance

ROVR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.63. 178,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.40 and a beta of 1.44. Rover Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. Rover Group’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROVR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rover Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rover Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 92,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $597,834.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,137,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,867,675.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 92,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $597,834.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,137,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,867,675.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $114,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,970,070 shares in the company, valued at $32,276,669.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 499,730 shares of company stock worth $3,513,274. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.