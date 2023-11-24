Pertento Partners LLP Grows Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Pertento Partners LLP increased its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,156,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,828 shares during the period. ACM Research makes up about 3.1% of Pertento Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pertento Partners LLP owned about 2.10% of ACM Research worth $15,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 160.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Price Performance

ACMR traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $17.42. 227,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,156. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $968.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.99 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

View Our Latest Report on ACM Research

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $18,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 589,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,760.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,250 shares of company stock worth $2,390,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.