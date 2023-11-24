Pertento Partners LLP Grows Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Pertento Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,843 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up approximately 6.2% of Pertento Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pertento Partners LLP owned about 0.26% of Zillow Group worth $30,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Z traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.38. 389,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,618. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on Z. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $1,000,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,455 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,420.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,703. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

