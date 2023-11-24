Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,232,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 158,771 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.5% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Pfizer worth $228,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $10,304,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 53,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,217,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,434,813. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

Free Report

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

