PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

PCG has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.63.

PG&E Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 86.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 190.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

