Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 487,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,357,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $736.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after purchasing an additional 534,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,988,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,457,000 after purchasing an additional 85,434 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,559,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,151,000 after purchasing an additional 295,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.7% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,468,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,112,000 after purchasing an additional 913,747 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.