Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 378,339 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 649,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 437.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 203,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

