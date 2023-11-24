Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $29.18 million and approximately $44,889.41 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00076847 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040026 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00026809 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.