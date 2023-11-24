Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.60

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.86 ($0.05), with a volume of 33723731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.80 ($0.07).

Plant Health Care Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.65 million, a P/E ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Insider Transactions at Plant Health Care

In other news, insider James Ede-Golightly bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,021.89). 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Plant Health Care

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, sugar cane, citrus, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

