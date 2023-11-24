PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 17,450 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $418.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.09. The stock has a market cap of $334.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

