PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Omnicom Group worth $27,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,271,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,606,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 953,613 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 372.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $79.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.62.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.