PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $27,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $4,432,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 45.2% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $182.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.80. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.96.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

