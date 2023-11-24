PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $24,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after acquiring an additional 551,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,352,283,000 after acquiring an additional 262,445 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $123.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $144.91.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.68.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

