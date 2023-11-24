PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Southern worth $40,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Southern by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 108,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

SO opened at $69.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,490 shares of company stock worth $2,146,405 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

