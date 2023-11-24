PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $24.53 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $24,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ASML by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 705,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 2.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 53,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,231,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 7.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML opened at $684.80 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $529.01 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $614.08 and its 200-day moving average is $664.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $270.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $770.17.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

