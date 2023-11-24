PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $33.50 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $33,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 11.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 64,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 98.9% during the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 514,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 48,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,385 shares of company stock worth $5,815,520. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.75.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock opened at $155.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.45. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

