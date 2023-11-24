PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $35.05 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Marriott International worth $35,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 305,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,798,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $209.95 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.37 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

