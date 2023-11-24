PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $45.56 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Otis Worldwide worth $45,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

