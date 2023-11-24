PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 31,916 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,916 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $32,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,690,000 after buying an additional 5,236,618 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $158,434,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13,083.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,249,000 after buying an additional 1,380,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,177,000 after buying an additional 416,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,441,000 after buying an additional 346,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $69.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.