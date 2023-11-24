PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,461 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $32,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,355,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,432,000 after purchasing an additional 80,658 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 242.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 152,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 108,165 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 77.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $272.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.71 and its 200-day moving average is $295.91. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.71 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.81%.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $311,281. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

