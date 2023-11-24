Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.50

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.55 ($0.08), with a volume of 1724303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.10 ($0.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.76 million, a PE ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

