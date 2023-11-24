Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Downgraded by Barclays

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.
