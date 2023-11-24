Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Buys $422,400.00 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Post Stock Up 0.8 %
POST stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $98.84.
Institutional Trading of Post
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Post by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
