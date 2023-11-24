Power Minerals Limited (ASX:PNN) Insider Stephen Ross Buys 250,000 Shares

Power Minerals Limited (ASX:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Ross bought 250,000 shares of Power Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,750.00 ($41,940.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 13.18.

Power Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Australia and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium, copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group elements, gold, kaolin, halloysite, and rare earth deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Salta Lithium Brine project that comprises seven granted mining leases covering an area of 145.29 square kilometers located in Salta Province, Argentina; and the Musgrave project that consists of two exploration licenses and eight exploration license applications covering an area of 14,003 square kilometers located in the Musgrave Province, South Australia.

