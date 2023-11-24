PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.11% of PPG Industries worth $736,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $136.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.