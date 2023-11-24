Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut Precision Drilling from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.59. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $86.94. The stock has a market cap of $820.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.33.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.41). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 28.6% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 742,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after acquiring an additional 165,013 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Precision Drilling by 0.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 554,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 26.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,206,000 after purchasing an additional 107,879 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,081,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 160.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 145,027 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

