Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Insider Sells $172,409.22 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $172,409.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,249.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Progress Software stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $62.34.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 285.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,050,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,365,000 after acquiring an additional 778,377 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at $37,308,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at $27,737,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $23,911,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $20,040,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progress Software

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.