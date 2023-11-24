Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $188.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $162.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $163.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.72.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,487. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $18,597,800,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

