QITMEER NETWORK 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $305,588.17 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $10.37 million and approximately $305,588.17 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 87,059,578 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.11791922 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $343,977.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

