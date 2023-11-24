QuantumScape’s (QS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NYSE:QS opened at $5.64 on Monday. QuantumScape has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $279,564.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,490.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $250,856.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 829,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,934.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $279,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 573,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,490.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,289 shares of company stock worth $1,930,519. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $13,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QuantumScape by 52.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,137 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 53.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,581,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 900,249 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

