QUASA (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $146,573.73

QUASA (QUA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $146,573.73 and $16,558.87 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,146.38 or 0.99808904 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011242 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003880 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00151826 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $20,810.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

