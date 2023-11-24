Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires 115,000 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 209,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. 1,241,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,133,040. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

