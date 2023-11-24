Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Cuts Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,050 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. 1,933,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,675,395. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

