Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76,269 shares during the quarter. Weibo makes up 1.2% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,154,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,725 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,071,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1,821.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 777,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 737,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WB stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $12.18. 76,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,102. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.66 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.01%. Weibo’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WB. Benchmark cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC dropped their target price on Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.52.

Weibo Profile

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading

