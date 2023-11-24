Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $19.51 Million Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 265,940 shares during the quarter. Lyft makes up approximately 2.6% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Lyft worth $19,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at $5,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,654 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after buying an additional 125,931 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 38.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,410 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 366,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 47,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal bought 96,900 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 971,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,921.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $89,941.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 472,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal bought 96,900 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 971,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,921.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,069 shares of company stock worth $447,324. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. 2,633,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,982,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $18.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

