Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $263,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.84.

ZM traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $64.08. 769,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,818. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $85.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.44, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.16.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,070,664.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,890.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $263,108.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,070,664.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,890.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,415 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,297 over the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

