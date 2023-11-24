Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Ally Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ally Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.38. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

