Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,792 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 110,650 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,903,971 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $787,993,000 after buying an additional 1,443,514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,282,000 after buying an additional 8,427,507 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after buying an additional 221,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,547,650 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $147,795,000 after buying an additional 277,742 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. 5,347,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,082,266. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The business’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.