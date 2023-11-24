Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 315.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. 2,638,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,247,936. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordstrom news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

