Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 280,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,000. Pfizer makes up about 1.4% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,426,682. The company has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

